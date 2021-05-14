Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $265.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $173.37 and a 52-week high of $287.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.89.

