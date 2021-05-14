Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.74.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.