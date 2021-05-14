LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

