Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.25 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.360-0.410 EPS.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

