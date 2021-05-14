Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 259.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 12.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

