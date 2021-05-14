Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,012 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after buying an additional 163,571 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

