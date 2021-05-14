Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.960-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.14. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,831. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

