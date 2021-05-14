Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.960-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.14. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,831. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
