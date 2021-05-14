Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.06. 62,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,292.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
