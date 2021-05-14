Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) PT Raised to C$48.00

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Labrador Iron Mines stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.95.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.