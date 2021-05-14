Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) PT Raised to C$48.00

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Labrador Iron Mines stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

