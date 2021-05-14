Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.13 and the highest is $6.49. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $22.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $23.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $16.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $276.57 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $155.19 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.20 and a 200-day moving average of $229.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

