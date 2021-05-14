Kusama (KSM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $872.34 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Kusama has a market cap of $4.42 billion and $872.34 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $522.29 or 0.01027211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00627646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00240175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $613.71 or 0.01207009 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037083 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

