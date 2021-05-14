K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KPLUY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.