Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Up to $24.48

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $25.45. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 621 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $39,367,000.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

