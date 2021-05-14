Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 180,467 shares.The stock last traded at $25.37 and had previously closed at $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

