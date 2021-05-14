Krones’ (KRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.88 ($96.32).

Shares of KRN opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. Krones has a 12-month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12-month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -29.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.67.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

