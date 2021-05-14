KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Desjardins

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KPTSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

