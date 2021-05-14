Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $358.81 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

