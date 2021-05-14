Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

