Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of CalAmp worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $435.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $14.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

