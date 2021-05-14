Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,195 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 210.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

