Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -535.88 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

