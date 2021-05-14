Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 209.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

