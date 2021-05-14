Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.01% of Kohl’s worth $192,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $56.78 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

