Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Barclays

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KOD. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

