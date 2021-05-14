Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

