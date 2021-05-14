Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

K has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.54.

Shares of K stock opened at C$9.13 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.23.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

