Kingswood Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 19th (OTCMKTS:KWACU)

Kingswood Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KWACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 19th. Kingswood Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

KWACU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41.

