Kimberly Rutledge Sells 14,635 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $91.39 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,651,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 184,828 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

