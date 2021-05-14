Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

