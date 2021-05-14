Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.90

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRP. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $779.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.