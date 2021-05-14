Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy cut Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.65.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY traded up C$0.93 on Thursday, hitting C$30.73. 224,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.57. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$30.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.