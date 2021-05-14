Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.95.

Shares of KEYUF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

