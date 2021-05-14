KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.31. 171,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,956,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.