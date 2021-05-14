KeyCorp Increases Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $13.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $779.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 100,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

