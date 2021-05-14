KeyCorp Boosts Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $62.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,670,000 after purchasing an additional 680,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 763,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

