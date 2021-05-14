Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.81 ($16.25).

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €13.46 ($15.84) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.83 million and a P/E ratio of -172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.74. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 52 week high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

