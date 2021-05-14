Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €102.70 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.10 ($102.47).

HFG opened at €65.98 ($77.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.82. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

