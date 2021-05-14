Kelvin R. Westbrook Sells 7,500 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in T-Mobile US by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.