JUST Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $255.84 million and $108.77 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00093900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00602622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.00237326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004820 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.38 or 0.01148891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.58 or 0.01203311 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.