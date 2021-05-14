Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JSTTY stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Just Eat has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $40.00.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

