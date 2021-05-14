JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 364 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

