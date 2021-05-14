JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 3,819 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,306,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,898,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.10. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

