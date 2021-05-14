JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.11) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.