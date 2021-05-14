JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $233.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

