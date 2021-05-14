JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

