JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $249.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $249.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.00.

AON stock opened at $252.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in AON by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

