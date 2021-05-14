JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,149,035 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,126 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.84.

GNK stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $643.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

