JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTI opened at $3.54 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

