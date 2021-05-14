JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €26.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €35.69 ($41.99) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

