JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €107.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €107.00 ($125.88) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

KBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €103.40 ($121.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.81.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

